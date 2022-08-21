Cuba ratifies actions to deal with monkeypox | News

Latin America

Cuba ratifies actions to deal with monkeypox

The Deputy Minister of Health of Cuba, Carilda Peña, ratified that the national system up to date maintains actions aimed at preventing and confronting the risk of spread of monkeypox, after the appearance of the first imported case on the island.

Cuban government confirms first case of monkeypox

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported this Saturday that an Italian patient, in Cuba since August 15, became the first case of monkeypox in the Caribbean country.

The patient is in critical condition, with danger to his life. Possible associated causes that may have conditioned its severity are studied.

ATTENTION: as a result of the appearance of the first case of the so-called monkeypox or monkeypox in Cuba, it is necessary to attend to these symptoms and if you present them, go immediately to the nearest doctor. @MINSAPCuba pic.twitter.com/hDICAaJyPs

August 21, 2022

At a recent high-level meeting of the Cuban government, Peña explained that the care flowchart for patients with suspected disease has already been defined.

Likewise, focus control measures were established, and it was decided which care units will be used to attend to cases with the disease.

There are biosafety standards for patients, family members and service providers, taking into account the level of contagiousness and the way in which this pathology spreads, the deputy minister pointed out.



