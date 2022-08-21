Bolivia sends medical supplies to Cuba after fire in Matanzas | News

The Government of Bolivia sent this Sunday 62 tons of medical, humanitarian and construction material aid to Cuba, to face the disaster caused by the fire of the super crude oil tanks in the province of Matanzas, within the framework of the reciprocal cooperation of both nations.

In a ceremony held at the Santa Cruz airport, Bolivian authorities together with Cuban diplomatic representatives, observed how dozens of workers packed the supplies that will be sent by a transport plane, which is expected to arrive tomorrow, Monday.

“We want to give back a little bit of all that solidarity that they have given to the world in general and that they have also given to Bolivia,” said Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta.

#Cuba always taught us the true meaning of solidarity. Today, this principle of reciprocity and complementarity between sister nations makes it possible to send 62 tons of food in favor of those affected by the fire in Puerto Matanzas.

The chancellor participated together with the vice minister of Civil Defense, Juan Carlos Calvimontes, the vice chancellor Eva Chuquimia, the Cuban consul general in Santa Cruz, Fakri Rodríguez, and the presidential coordinator in the department of Santa Cruz, Eduardo Pereira, in a ceremony held this Sunday at the Viru Viru airport in the city of Santa Cruz, in eastern Bolivia.

At the event, the Bolivian foreign minister highlighted the enormous solidarity that Cuba has had in numerous contingencies in Bolivia, and also the help that professionals from the island have provided in medicine and teaching.

Mayta explained that the delivery responds to the principle of reciprocity since Cuba has supported Bolivia since 2006 with literacy teams, medical brigades and the training of health professionals.

In this sense, he stressed that now the Bolivian people, together with the Government, had to support Cuba’s efforts to rebuild the damage left by the fire in Matanzas.

“We fulfill a request from the president, Luis Arce, from the vice president, David Choquehuanca, and from the sentiment of the Bolivian people,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Through decree 4781, the government of President Luis Arce gave way to sending humanitarian aid to the administration of Miguel Díaz-Canel.

On August 5, a fire started at the Supertanker Fuel Base in the Matanzas Province with the balance of human and material losses.

“In the framework of reciprocity, complementarity and solidarity that governs relations between countries, the issuance of this Supreme Decree for humanitarian aid is required”, establishes part of the considerations of this rule.

The Ministry of the Presidency, through the Community Action and Solidarity Management Unit (UACGS), will channel the donation to Cuba of 20 tons of food, while the Central Supply and Health Supplies (CEASS) will donate 10 tons of medicines and medical supplies.

The Ministry of Defense will bear the costs of logistics and transportation. The decree also reports a donation from the private sector of about 30 tons.





