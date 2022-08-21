UN releases five million dollars of aid for Haiti | News

The United Nations (UN) released five million dollars from the Central Emergency Response Fund to meet the humanitarian needs caused by the war between gangs in Haiti.

Unicef: More than 250,000 children without access to adequate schools in Haiti

The deputy spokesman for the UN Secretary General, Farhan Haq, declared on Friday that the levels of insecurity are very high in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince and compromise the access of humanitarian aid to the affected people for the distribution of food or money. cash.

“Since July, hundreds of people have been killed in clashes between gangs in Cité Soleil in Haiti and many others have been trapped in the fighting, preventing their access to clean water, food and medical care,” the spokesperson explained.

I’ve allocated US$5M from @UNCERF for an urgent response for humanitarian needs caused by gang violence in #Haiti.

Hundreds of people have been killed & 277k people are affected by the recent clashes in Cité Soleil. This allocation allows agencies to scale up critical response. pic.twitter.com/4BgUpDQa2i

— Martin Griffiths (@UNReliefChief)

August 18, 2022

Due to the climate of ungovernability caused by the gangs in the neighborhoods, especially in Cité Soleil, says Haq, it is estimated that around 1,500,000 people do not have access to health and education services.

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Program have also provided some resources such as drinking water, food, medical care and educational support to some 100,000 people.

The Humanitarian Response Plan for Haiti 2022 seeks to contribute 373,000,000 million dollars, but has only been financed by 14 percent, added Haq.





