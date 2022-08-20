President Castillo affirms that his wife will not leave Peru | News

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo affirmed on Friday that his wife Lilia Paredes does not intend to leave the country, so in the next few days she will hand over her passport to the judiciary.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Peruvian President holds meetings with social movements

“Today they want to mount a request to prevent my wife from leaving the country. I must tell you that she is ready, in the next few hours, to hand over her own passport. She is not going to leave the country at any time and she has to submit not only to justice, but also to prove her innocence, ”said the president from the presidential palace.

Pedro Castillo also expressed that his relatives are being investigated because “they made some deposits to pay some bills that they have been paying for years in a cooperative; they want to link him to acts of corruption.”

With lies of supposed flight, it is intended to mount a request for an impediment to leave the country against my wife @LiliaParedesN . You can not escape, one who is innocent. He stays in Peru because his family is here, his children, his brothers, because there is nothing to fear.

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

August 20, 2022

The lawyer for the president and his spouse, Benji Espinoza, indicated that he will demonstrate that the Peruvian first lady has not participated in acts of corruption and they will not be able to find any money laundering act or that she belongs to a criminal organization.

According to the Peruvian Prosecutor’s Office, Lilia Paredes would be part of an alleged criminal organization that would be led by President Castillo. The role of the first lady would be that of coordinator together with other relatives of the president.

We regret that now the leaders are criticized and persecuted for raising their voices demanding justice, education and health for their peoples. We will continue working to generate real change for the country. Lies are not going to break this government.

– Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

August 20, 2022

According to the special team led by the Peruvian prosecutor, Marita Barreto is also involved in the alleged criminal group Yenifer, David and Walther Paredes Navarrom, brothers of the first lady, who would play the role of figureheads together with the brothers and businessmen Hugo and Anggi Espino Lucana.

The Public Ministry maintains that those involved accepted bribes when awarding public works in the Peruvian province of Chota.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source