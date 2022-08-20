Dominican Vice Admiral accused of murdering a communicator | News

Latin America

Dominican Vice Admiral accused of murdering a communicator

Retired Vice Admiral Félix Alburquerque Comprés, former head of the National Drug Control Directorate, has been under arrest since Friday for the alleged shooting death of sports commentator Manuel Tavárez Duncan.

According to several media outlets, Comprés was identified as the perpetrator of two shots against Duncan outside a fast food establishment in the city of Santo Domingo, the capital of that Caribbean country.

Sources from the National Police declared that a person who accompanied the commentator and a security guard “have offered versions that must be corroborated” by the competent authorities.

They also said that in total they have six witnesses to the events that occurred at dawn this Friday, who are detained until the facts are clarified, supposedly triggered by a previous fight.

Meanwhile, a security video circulates on social networks where the alleged perpetrator of the crime is observed approaching the communicator, who was trying to hide, and shoots him at close range. After the victim falls to the ground, he shoots her a second time and leaves.

The Attorney General’s Office reported that the former Vice Admiral is being held at home, after learning of the arrest warrant against him and having turned himself in the same day.

In an interview with a local journalist, Comprés stated that he had attacked Tavárez Duncan, 45, for “a hit he gave me” for no apparent reason.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

