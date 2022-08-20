Bernardo O’Higgins and his role in the Independence of Chile | News

The military and ruler Bernardo O’Higgins was born on August 20, 1778, in Chillán Viejo, studied in Lima and then in England, where he met the Venezuelan general Francisco Miranda, considered the creator of the idea of ​​”Great Colombia as a nation ”.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Five secrets of Bernardo O’Higgins, Chile’s national hero

The aspirations of the independence movements that in those years had been developing in Chile and throughout Latin America were benefited by the events that shook the Spanish metropolis.

In 1808, Napoleon’s troops invaded Spain and the popular rejection of French domination unleashed the Spanish War of Independence (1808-1814).

At that time, Chile was a captain general dependent on the Viceroyalty of Peru. On September 18, 1810, an open town hall was convened, an assembly made up of 450 figures where the first Governing Board of the country was constituted.

Photo: Agencies

With the implementation of the Junta, endowed with full powers but faithful to the Spanish Crown, the period called the Old Homeland (1810-1814) began, considered the first and unsuccessful phase of the Chilean emancipation process.

After this process, around 1815, O’Higgins prepared, together with the father of Argentine independence, José de San Martín, a new army.

After the battle of Rancagua, and the Spanish reconquest in 1814, the patriots took refuge in Mendoza, present-day Argentina. That Army empowered by O’Higgins made possible the independence of Chile through the crossing of the Andes Mountains.

In February 1817 there was a confrontation between the royalist forces and the patriots north of Santiago de Chile. Two days later, the troops commanded by O’Higgins and San Martín entered the city, putting an end to the so-called Spanish reconquest.

Under the direction of O’Higgins and San Martín, the campaign of the Andes would go down in history as the greatest American military feat of all time: in January 1817, in just twenty-four days, the so-called Army of the Andes crossed the mountain range and won the crucial battle of Chacabuco (February 12, 1817).

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source