Indepaz confirms massacre in the north of Bogotá, Colombia | News

A new massacre, the number 64 in Colombia so far in 2022, was recorded in the north of Bogotá, after four bodies, three men and one woman, were found inside a truck, the Institute reported this Saturday. of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz).

This discovery occurred on the North Highway with 223rd Street in the Colombian capital, after neighbors notified the authorities, who later found the bodies in bags inside a car.

The deputy commander of the Bogotá Metropolitan Police, Colonel Helbert Benavides, pointed out that the bodies found showed signs of torture and were between 25 and 40 years old.

The sectional director of Prosecutors in Bogotá, José Manuel Martínez, pointed out that the investigation cannot yet be revealed if the massacre is related to the criminal gang of the Araguao Train.

“It is very fast to advance hypotheses with the Aragua Train or that it is related to the bodies in bags found in Bogotá, it is hasty to link the fact with these cases, there is another modus operandi,” said the official Martínez.

In addition to knowing the identity of one of the victims, the authorities established that several purchase invoices, haute couture clothing and a baseball bat were found inside the vehicle.

The authorities offered a reward of 20 million pesos to find those responsible for this massacre, however, the first hypothesis is that it would be a settlement of accounts for drug trafficking.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



