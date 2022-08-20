Trial against Milagro Sala surprised by witness confession | News

A person who was called as a witness in the new trial against the Argentine activist Milagro Sala – which began this Thursday – denounced that he was pressured by the Public Ministry to take charge of accusing the activist.

They call a march in Argentina for the freedom of Milagro Sala

The new trial in the framework of an original complaint that dates back to 2009 and that had already been closed in 2012, was announced last March when a witness, identified as “Pilo Mancilla”, appeared to accuse the activist of instigating to steal a court file.

The Criminal Court No. 3 of Jujuy began another trial against the social leader Milagro Sala, the lawyer Antonio Bellido and the judicial employee Marcos Romero for the alleged “subtraction and destruction” of a provincial Justice file in December 2009 .

They wanted to extort the witness but they couldn’t!

The witness they brought to denounce Milagro Sala’s lawyer said they extorted him!

The Jujuy judicial mafia that responds to Gerardo Morales tries to buy wills to convict Milagro Sala! pic.twitter.com/7CSwo320Cc

– Walter Ariel San Lorenzo (@walter_ariel15)

August 19, 2022

The new witness, who testified this Friday, said before the oral court that last week he was pressured on behalf of the head of the Public Ministry of the Accusation (MPA), Sergio Lello Sánchez, an official loyal to Governor Gerardo Morales, to “declare well ” if.

“Declare well” meant, according to the message he received, compromising at least one of the defendants, Alberto Bellido, who at the time was a lawyer for the Tupac Amaru organization.

In exchange, they would give him back his job, from where he was fired a little over three years ago, and they would give him the wages he had not received all this time. The man’s name is José Luis Ruiz and today he lives in a situation of indigence.

The witness recounted the offers he received from the secretaries of the Prosecutors Osinaga and Rondón, Juan Carlos Dávalos and Joaquín Campos, all under the command of Sergio Lello Sánchez, and the offers they made him recently to get his job back in the Power of attorney. He also referred to police harassment of Gerardo Morales.

The leader of Túpac Amaru participated by videoconference as she was convalescing from a health problem; When consulted by court judge María Nallar, she refrained from testifying.

For his part, Bellido’s lawyer, Juan Cabezas, requested that Ruiz’s statement be investigated “before the possibility of extortion or bribery derived from an official of the Public Ministry of the Accusation.”

Milagro Sala’s team of lawyers had warned that in the new trial initiated against the social leader “it was revealed how the operation is in all the armed processes” by the Justice of the province of Jujuy, after in the first hearing of the process a witness accused that the prosecution made him an offer in exchange for linking one of the defendants.

The process in question refers to the alleged “subtraction and destruction” of a file of the local Justice in 2009, in which Sala is accused of being the “direct determiner” of the fact together with the judicial employee Marcos Romero, who, they say, would have seized the file in an action planned with the intervention of a third defendant, the lawyer Alberto Bellido.

Within the framework of this judicial process, several media outlets have launched several accusations against Milagro Sala for alleged money laundering.

Sala has been in prison since 2016 and has been accused of dozens of crimes, some of them related to alleged offenses against the governor of Jujuy, Gerardo Morales, which has been criticized by activists, social organizations and human rights groups.

In January 2019, Sala was sentenced to 13 years in prison, in the Criminal Court No. 3 of Jujuy, for fraud against the public administration and extortion in real competition for the diversion of funds of $60,000,000 from the state intended for the construction of social housing.





