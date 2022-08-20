Board of Opposition Newspaper Arrested in Guatemala | News

The Guatemalan police arrested a director of the opposition newspaper El Periódico whose head José Ruben Zamora is imprisoned and accused of money laundering after denouncing corruption in the Government, the Prosecutor’s Office reported this Saturday.

Guatemalans demonstrate against the Government and corruption

Flora Silva, financial manager of El Periódico, who was captured after a raid on her home, was taken to the San Juan de Dios General Hospital for a medical evaluation.

In a statement, the Public Ministry (MP) indicated that Silva is charged with conspiracy to commit the crime of laundering money or other assets.

“Silva (…) would have instructed the personnel under his charge to prepare paperwork to support a monetary transaction, in addition he would have coordinated the delivery of said transaction and informed” Zamora “of all the movements made so that he could in turn communicate with (the banker) Ronald García,” added the MP.

Zamora, who considers himself “politically persecuted,” was arrested at the end of July and last week was prosecuted for possible crimes of influence peddling, blackmail and money laundering.

elPeriódico denounces before the national and international public opinion.

For its part, El Periódico in turn underlined in a press release that the arrest of its worker is “another example of the systematic attacks and judicial persecution without legal basis” against the outlet.

“El Periódico demands that the political persecution against him and the independent press in Guatemala cease immediately, as a result of the critical work against the arbitrary actions of the Alejandro Giammattei regime,” he said.

