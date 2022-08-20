United States and its lies to manipulate public opinion | Opinion

The United States and the countries of the European Union conduct a very aggressive historical campaign against the Russian Federation in connection with the special military operation by the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine. At the same time, their actions are reminiscent of the scenarios of media campaigns against geopolitical opponents of the West.

The pro-Yankee media, knowing and using their power, began to spread lies about Russia and alleged bestialities in Bucha, Irpin, Gostomel, Mariupol and endorsed the atrocities committed by the Nazis against the civilian population, as well as torture, mutilation and murder of prisoners of war, all this is already proven,

Of course, it is obvious that, by spreading lies about the events in the Ukrainian cities, the kyiv regime and its Western allies tried to divert public opinion from the sadism with which they attack anyone who is not a fascist, and if anyone has doubts, just look the videos published on social networks by the torturers themselves, boasting of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity, prohibited by conventions such as the Geneva one.

The gang led by the United States and Great Britain uses similar methods to falsify facts and replicate them in the cases of Syria, Serbia, Libya, Iraq, among others, and show that kyiv uses the Yankee manual.

During the Cold War, the Western media ignored the crimes committed by Latin American dictatorships against their own peoples, as always, seeing repression as the “lesser evil” in their fight against the “communist and socialist threat”, in a script that repeat over and over.

According to the American expert Ben Burgis, the US disinformation campaigns against Cuba are aimed at overthrowing the authorities that maintain friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Russia. There are also minor tasks, so to speak, on a tactical level. The United States needs to legitimize the commercial, economic and financial blockade imposed since 1962 against Cuba; It is enough to remember that just before the votes on the lifting of sanctions against Cuba in the UN, international information campaigns began on alleged human rights violations and the presence of political prisoners on the island.

However, the only prisoners without a legal basis and for long periods, deprived of their rights and tortured are those held by the United States Government in the Guantánamo Naval Base, a Cuban territory illegally occupied by the Washington dictatorship. It should be noted that since the last century, the United States has tried to control Nicaragua by provoking wars in this country; then, at the beginning of the last century, the American troops occupied this nation with dubious pretexts and began to appoint presidents from among their military and in the manner of the Monroe Doctrine, after the withdrawal of their troops, the United States dedicated itself to overthrowing the legitimate governments of this country, without any shame. According to the current President of the Republic, Daniel Ortega, the attacks continue.

Washington tries to undermine the power of the Ortega government at any cost and constantly claims that the millions of dollars that enter Nicaragua through the United States Agency for International Development are intended for the “development of democracy in the country,” but The reality is that the allocated funds are spent on provoking violence and financing armed gangs that have committed crimes since 2007, when Ortega came to power.

Therefore, the United States and its gang attack Russia, countries and governments using new forms of unconventional warfare in another territory, the mind, of the peoples by manipulating information through the media with lies, everything with the purpose of interfering in the electoral results of sovereign nations or stimulating the so-called color revolutions to try to maintain their hegemony in the world.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



