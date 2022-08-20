Colombian Parliament elects new Comptroller General | News

The Comptroller General of Colombia announced this Thursday that the lawyer Carlos Hernán Rodríguez will serve as the new head of that agency, replacing Carlos Felipe Córdoba.

According to the entity, the jurist will take office after being elected by Congress, which also constitutes one of the first victories of the administration of President Gustavo Petro, who began his term on August 7.

“I want to acknowledge the Congress of the Republic for recognizing and weighing whoever won the public contest of merits, this was a deeply traumatic, deeply difficult process, it was not easy, and in a special way, I want to make a very special mention to the bench of the Democratic Center,” asserted Hernán Rodríguez.

He added that a government should not have an abject Comptroller’s Office, but rather an independent one that allows it to carry out its functions.

He called attention to the Parliament and the presidency of Gustavo Petro to supervise the destination of public funds in the regions of the nation, given the need to guarantee these resources to those most in need.

My last position was General Auditor of the Republic. The resume was submitted to the review and scrutiny of the highest courts of Justice in the country. (Supreme Court and Council of State). I have always performed functions with complete independence and probity.

“I want to take the opportunity to send a notification from here and a very clear message to the territorial comptrollers, but also to the managers of the territorial comptrollers, which cannot be used as a political instrument, to persecute an opponent, they cannot be instruments of blackmail,” he warned.

The new comptroller obtained the support of communities such as the Historical Pact, the U Party, the Conservative Party, the Liberal Party, the Green Alliance Party, representatives of the 16 Peace Seats, the Commons Party, New Liberalism, Radical Change and Free Just Colombia.

Lawyer Hernán Rodríguez was auditor general of the Republic, in addition to occupying the highest leadership of the Departmental Comptroller of Valle del Cauca, rated as the best in the country in the period 2008-2010.





