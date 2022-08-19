Approve calendar for municipal elections in Nicaragua | News

The Supreme Electoral Council (CSE) of Nicaragua published this Thursday the official electoral calendar for the celebration of the 2022 Municipal Elections, which will take place on November 6.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Nicaragua sends ship with food to Cuba

The CSE points out in an official press release that said calendar was prepared based on a prior process of analysis and consultation, in which the observations of all legally constituted organizations and Political Parties that will take part in the meetings were taken into account. elections.

As established by the Political Constitution of the Republic; and the Electoral Law of that Central American nation, the positions of Municipal Mayors, Mayors, Vice Mayors and Vice Mayors will be elected.

In addition to the members of the Municipal Councils, owners and owners, with their respective or respective substitutes, by Municipal District, in each of the 153 municipalities of Nicaragua.

The Nicaraguan Electoral Law states that “the Supreme Electoral Council will prepare, in consultation with the political organizations that have legal personality, an Electoral Calendar, with due notice, for each election, indicating, among other activities: the term, development , procedure of the Electoral Campaign and the voting day”.

Similarly, said body ratified its commitment to strengthen democracy, peace and stability; through its work in order to guarantee all Nicaraguans a free, fair and transparent electoral process.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source