Peruvian Government Minister calls for unity before Congress | News

The president of the Council of Ministers of Peru, Aníbal Torres Vásquez, reiterated this Thursday a call for the unity of the nation during his presentation before the Congress of the Republic where he was accompanied by the members of his ministerial cabinet.

Peruvian President holds meetings with social movements

During his speech, the head of the Council of Ministers stressed the need to “let go of the confrontation; we only ask the Executive and the Legislative to agree to get the country out of the situation in which it finds itself”.

For this, he urged the congressmen of the Republic to prioritize the national interest and work together on public policies in which there are coincidences, to generate political stability in the country; honestly and in good faith.

Premier Torres: If you consider that my person is harmful, you have the power to censor me, you have full power. The only thing I want is for all the forces here to come to an agreement for the benefit of what they have mentioned, for the common good.

– Council of Ministers (@pcmperu)

August 19, 2022

The senior official stated that they receive the poorest in the Government Palace, “those who were forgotten during 200 years of republican life. I must inform you that they are the ones who won the elections, they are the ones who elected Pedro Castillo. But we also meet with big businessmen to promote economic growth with social development, because we have to work with all Peruvians”.

After Torres’ presentation, the Parliament began its debate in which they analyzed actions to get the country out of the current political crisis and the confrontation between the two powers.

In this sense, the spokeswoman for the Free Peru caucus, Kelly Portalatino, stated that they respect freedom of expression and argued that “it is good that peaceful mobilization be called in defense of the structural changes that our Peruvian State needs (… .) But we also urge the Executive Branch to do its part, to come up with concrete plans to change the country”.

Meanwhile, the deputy for Democratic Change, Edgard Reymundo, urged both powers of the State to eliminate contradictions and seek consensus, since the confrontation affects the attention of important citizen demands.

Meanwhile, the representative of the Integrity and Development caucus, Flor Pablo, said when referring to the confrontation and crisis between the two powers that “those who lose are the farmers, the students, the children who did not learn in the pandemic, the women of common pots, the whole country loses, especially the most impoverished people”.

After Torres’ presentation, the Minister of Labor and Employment Promotion, Alejandro Salas, expressed his satisfaction with the ideas presented in a democratic manner and reiterated the call “to dialogue, each one to their work, there are Peruvians who expect results,” he stated. .





