Venezuelan President receives a delegation of Mexican legislators | News

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, received on Thursday Mexican legislators who are members of the Parliamentary Group of Friendship between the two nations, within the framework of strengthening bilateral ties.

Parliamentarians from Venezuela and Mexico strengthen cooperation ties

“I received a pleasant visit from the Mexico-Venezuela Parliamentary Friendship Group, with whom we were talking about different topics of interest to our peoples,” said the president of the South American country on his Twitter social network account.

The Venezuelan head of state added that another point in the conversation was “about progress in strengthening bilateral relations between two countries that are brothers.”

The visit, which took place at the Miraflores Palace, the headquarters of the Executive in Caracas, was led by the president of the Friendship Group, José Fernández Noroña, and by the vice president and deputy for the Morena party, Ana Leticia Chávez.

In addition, by Rocío Barrera, Raquel Bonilla, Mario Torres, Roberto Valenzuela and Manuel Rodríguez, representatives of the Chamber of Deputies 65th Legislature of the United Mexican States.

For Venezuela, Maduro was accompanied by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez and the local members of the Parliamentary Friendship Group Tania Díaz (president), Gabriela Peña, Liris Sol Velásquez, Antonio Sivira and Carol Delgado.

Before the interview with Maduro, the Mexican legislators went to the Venezuelan National Assembly, where they proposed a visit by businessmen from their country to take advantage of the Law of Special Economic Zones of Venezuela.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



