President of Colombia calls for a truce from armed groups to face rains | News

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, made a call this Thursday to the armed structures that operate in the country to lay down their arms and establish a truce to face the winter rainy season.

According to predictions from the nation’s meteorological authorities, the coming wave of rains is estimated to be stronger than the one that left nearly three million Colombians affected in 2010.

Therefore, the president urged the Armed Forces and the battalions to be ready to help Colombian families, mainly in those regions lacking infrastructure and resources, such as those on the Pacific coast and the Amazon.

Last night in the Security Council of Meta, I proposed the construction of a strong State/peasant, army/peasant alliance that is a true shield against violence.

Reviving the substitution plan and a new relationship between the peasant family and the jungle pic.twitter.com/fSc20aqgjJ

– Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

August 18, 2022

During a visit to the Villavicencio region, the head of state, faced with the seriousness of the winter wave that is approaching, expressed that “in the midst of this situation, it would be painful if the exchange of shots hindered the rescue efforts in the different regions of Colombia. ”.

To which he added that he will try, as part of his human security policy, for the military forces and the peasant communities to reestablish their relations; especially in terms of prevention, warning and reconstruction in those territories that are the most affected.

By the way, from the Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology and Environmental Studies (Ideam) of Colombia they predicted that the heavy rains in the three winter months could affect at least 40 percent of the country’s land area.

Therefore, in the same way, the Executive requested the mayors and Governors of the country to reinforce the measures that contribute to reducing the impacts of rainfall that could extend from October to December.

Regarding the possibility of resuming the Peace Agreements signed in 2016, and establishing a dialogue table with the military factions still active, the member of the José Alvear Restrepo Jurists collective, Eduardo Carreño avoided that these conversations should be formalized.

The impact of these intense rains, which are associated with the La Niña phenomenon, could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis situation in the Pacific region, a situation that, if all institutions do not act accurately, could be replicated in several other departments. Colombians.





