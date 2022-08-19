Panamanian unions march to demand compliance with agreements | News

Various Panamanian unions grouped in the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida marched this Thursday to the Palacio de las Garzas to demand that the Government comply with the agreements established at the dialogue table held in Penonomé.

These are various demands addressed to the cabinet chaired by Laurentino Cortizo to try to solve the existing crisis and reduce the high cost of living that is evident in the Central American country.

During the demonstration, led among others by the powerful Construction Union and the Confederation of Union Unity, messages were chanted and banners and banners were displayed warning that “dialogue is to fulfill the people or we will be in the streets, and if there is corruption there is no democracy”.

In this sense, Saúl Méndez, leader of Suntracks, stressed that concrete proposals are needed from the Government and that it enforce compliance with popular demands, such as achieving affordable prices for fuel, food, medicine and electricity rates. , among other.

In addition, they demand compliance with issues associated with access and costs in the education system, which were also reflected in the Official Gazette.

To which they add respect for what has been agreed in the negotiations, and the need for the working class to have decent retirement pensions.

For its part, the Executive described as unfeasible most of the proposals related to transparency and the fight against corruption presented by the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida and other social sectors.

And regarding the possibility of reducing by 50 percent the salaries, representation expenses, travel expenses and per diems received by high-ranking government officials, the vice minister of the presidency, Carlos García, stated that an economic and financial study of all positions is being carried out. of the State.

Meanwhile, this Friday were the transport operation certificates, by the United People for Life Alliance and the request for Acodeco’s participation in the discussion of the basic basket issue by Anadepo, would become the main points to be considered at the table dialogue only.

