Lula’s first rally gathers more than 100,000 people in Brazil | News

The first rally of the electoral campaign of the former president and candidate of the Workers’ Party (PT) for the presidency of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, gathered this Thursday more than 100,000 supporters in the city of Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, at the southeast of Brazil.

The act, carried out in the Plaza de la Estación, marks the beginning of Lula’s official campaign. Minas Gerais is the second largest electoral college in the country with more than 16 million voters.

During his speech, the former Brazilian president stressed that, if elected, the resumption of social policies in pursuit of improving the living conditions of the most vulnerable population will be among the priorities of his administration.

In this sense, he expressed that “this is not an ordinary election. It is the dispute between democracy and fascism. What we are discussing here is whether our children and grandchildren will have the opportunity to work.”

Similarly, he pointed out that during his presidential term from 2003 to 2011 “this country was the sixth largest power in the world. That is why I am going to return”, he said while emphasizing that “this country will favor love and solidarity”.

Accordingly, the left-wing candidate added that “we have already managed to place the maid’s daughter to be a doctor. We have already managed to place the son of a mason to be an engineer. We have already managed to place the son of a gravedigger to be a diplomat.”

According to the member of the National Directorate of the Movement of Rural Landless Workers (MST), Sílvio Netto, “with Lula’s campaign, the day-to-day life of the Brazilian people and of Minas Gerais changes. We want to overcome neoliberalism and neo-fascism (… ) We have a historic opportunity to get through this.”

According to the most recent Datafolha survey, the PT leader has 51 percent of the voting intentions against the current president, Jair Bolsonaro, who has 35 percent of the electorate in favor.





