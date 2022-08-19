Uruguayan students demand budget increases | News

Student organizations from the University of the Republic (Udelar), from Uruguay, marched this Thursday afternoon in the capital, Montevideo, regarding demands to the Government and about an increase in the budget dedicated to higher education.

The student protest began with several “open classes” offered by university professors, which included topics such as Chemistry and Society, History, Mathematics, and Philosophy, among others.

Then they went to the headquarters of the Uruguayan Congress and joined the government accountability to demand their claims.

While in parliament the cut to our public education is voted, the university interunion made up of ADUR, ASCEEP, UTHC and AFFUR carried out activities on Av. General Flores in front of the Faculty of Chemistry and the Faculty of Medicine.

August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022

This happened when the budget of the University of the Republic was voted in the House of Representatives, in a project that includes a cut of 15 million dollars, before which the students and teaching and non-teaching workers carried out the strike Active.

In addition to the students, the Union of Clinic Hospital Workers (UTHC) and the Udelar Teachers’ Association (ADUR) demanded a salary increase. They assure that the university institution pays the worst salaries within the State.



STOPPAGE OF THE FEUU AND CONCENTRATION

Today a mobilization was carried out with unions, teachers and students.

The claims and demands are against the bill that includes a cut of $15 million in the education budget.

August 19, 2022

August 19, 2022

Likewise, they denounced that the evictions of educational centers in recent days are an expression of what they called symbolic violence as a result of all the police deployment generated.

According to the Federation of University Students of Uruguay, there is “a desire for repression and fear,” which intends for workers to stay “in their homes,” but this is not happening.

They warned, on the other hand, that they will have “to go out and be in the street, to show that they are not intimidated and that they will fight for the things they believe are fair.”





