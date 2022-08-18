Latin America

Airline will inaugurate route between Argentina and Paraguay | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

The South American low-cost airline JetSMART reported this Wednesday that it will inaugurate a new air route, to link the international airports of Argentina and Paraguay from the middle of next November.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine unions protest against speculative inflation

Through a statement, JetSMART assured that on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the air terminals of Ezeiza in Buenos Aires and Silvio Pettirossi in Asunción will be connected, at the same time, these weekly itineraries are expected to add at least 558 seats.

Regarding the new destination, the general director of JetSMART, Estuardo Ortiz, specified in the text that the fact of arriving in Paraguay constitutes a “very important milestone”.

“In many ways, it reflects our way of working, our progress and the realization of our purpose, which is to help more people in South America travel long distances in a short time, on time, in new and safe planes, at affordable prices” Ortiz stressed.

For her part, the commercial manager of International Markets of the company, Verónica Marambio, confirmed that the air travel between both destinations will be economical, in safe planes and will take a couple of hours, compared to the 18 or 20 that a road trip lasts.

The JetSMART company was founded in 2016 by the US investment fund Indigo Partners, and with the new route they will add 70 destinations in South America, where it also operates in Peru and Chile with Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft that have transported more than 12 million passengers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source




Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Colombian Parliament elects new Comptroller General | News

8 hours ago

Approve calendar for municipal elections in Nicaragua | News

9 hours ago

Peruvian Government Minister calls for unity before Congress | News

11 hours ago

Venezuelan President receives a delegation of Mexican legislators | News

12 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.