Airline will inaugurate route between Argentina and Paraguay | News

The South American low-cost airline JetSMART reported this Wednesday that it will inaugurate a new air route, to link the international airports of Argentina and Paraguay from the middle of next November.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Argentine unions protest against speculative inflation

Through a statement, JetSMART assured that on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday the air terminals of Ezeiza in Buenos Aires and Silvio Pettirossi in Asunción will be connected, at the same time, these weekly itineraries are expected to add at least 558 seats.

Regarding the new destination, the general director of JetSMART, Estuardo Ortiz, specified in the text that the fact of arriving in Paraguay constitutes a “very important milestone”.

“In many ways, it reflects our way of working, our progress and the realization of our purpose, which is to help more people in South America travel long distances in a short time, on time, in new and safe planes, at affordable prices” Ortiz stressed.

For her part, the commercial manager of International Markets of the company, Verónica Marambio, confirmed that the air travel between both destinations will be economical, in safe planes and will take a couple of hours, compared to the 18 or 20 that a road trip lasts.

The JetSMART company was founded in 2016 by the US investment fund Indigo Partners, and with the new route they will add 70 destinations in South America, where it also operates in Peru and Chile with Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft that have transported more than 12 million passengers.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source