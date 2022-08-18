Cuba declares official mourning for victims of fire in Matanzas | News

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, declared this Wednesday official mourning in tribute to the victims of the large-scale fire that occurred at the supertanker base in the city of Matanzas, in the west of the country.

The duel will last from 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, until 12:00 p.m. on August 19.

While the official mourning is in force, the Lone Star flag will be flown at half-staff in public buildings and military institutions.

As a tribute to those who fell in the line of duty during the fire at the Matanzas supertanker base, the President of the Republic of #Cuba decreed Official Duel, from 6:00 a.m. on August 18 until 12:00 p.m. on August 19. ��#CubaHonor

Impossible to identify remains found at the site of the fire

Dr. Jorge González Pérez, leader of the team of investigators in the search for the bodies in the fire in the industrial zone of the city of Matanzas, Cuba, reported at a press conference that it is impossible to identify the 14 groups of bone remains found, belonging to those missing in the crash.

After offering his condolences to the relatives of the victims, the doctor explained that, despite the fact that the Caribbean country has the technology for identification and previous experiences, the temperatures above 1000 degrees Celsius to which the bodies were exposed made it impossible including identification through DNA testing.

Concluded the process of search and identification of the disappeared persons in the control and extinction of the fire in #Massacres, and as part of the deserved tribute of our people, this Friday the funeral honors of those fallen in the line of duty will be held. ���� pic.twitter.com/enKcvHPJ3G

As explained by the expert, there were 754 fragments found and the experts developed different laboratory tests “looking for an absolute identity and what we found was a relative identity,” he explained.

The specialist detailed that, in addition, flashlights, soles of two different shoes, and other isolated elements were found.

The doctor explained that previously interviews were held with the relatives of the disappeared where the information disseminated by the media was consulted and communicated to the families.

González explained that the group of specialists had contacts with several international organizations, such as the International Red Cross Forensic Science Network, to investigate experiences similar to the case and they also concluded that it is impossible to go further in the investigations.





