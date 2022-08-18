They ask in Brazil to accuse Bolsonaro of spreading false news | News

The Brazilian Federal Police asked the Supreme Federal Court (STF) this Wednesday for authorization to accuse President Jair Bolsonaro of spreading false information and committing incitement to crime regarding Covid-19.

In this sense, the police entity pointed out that the president associated the coronavirus vaccine with the risk of developing AIDS, a relationship which, according to the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and other health authorities, they maintained is false, since vaccines far from attracting diseases, avoid contamination.

According to a report presented by the Police to the STF, Bolsonaro made such statements in a direct message on his social networks on October 21 of last year, which led the population to ignore the health regulations established by the Government itself, and to be reticent. to inoculate.

According to the Federal Police, Bolsonaro “directly, voluntarily and consciously spread disinformation that the victims of the Spanish flu would actually die from bacterial pneumonia, caused by the use of masks.”

For this reason, authorization was requested to accuse him together with Lieutenant Mauro Cid, who helped him produce the material broadcast on the networks.

In this sense, the president of the National Sanitary Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), Antonio Barra Torres, reaffirmed that “none of the vaccines is related to the generation of other diseases, nor with the increase in the propensity to suffer from them, not even the infectious ones. , for example. We will maintain the tradition of our Brazilian people of seeking and adhering to the National Immunization Program.”

According to the Brazilian Penal Code, incitement to crime is an illegal behavior that can lead to jail for three to six months; while detailing that they clarify that the head of state “disseminated, freely, voluntarily and consciously, information that did not correspond to the original text of his source, being able to cause an alarm of non-existent danger to the spectators”.

The Supreme Court’s response is in the hands of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, who ordered investigations into Bolsonaro and his entourage for false news and attacks on the electoral system.

Likewise, the police entity requests that Bolsonaro be allowed to take a statement, since they also attribute a possible connection between that crime and an ongoing investigation into whether the president leaked classified information to distort the information and discredit the electronic ballot boxes.

In this regard, the researchers stressed that this practice only finds an echo in social networks and, consequently, in the physical world of being endorsed by an actor responsible for originating ideas or radiating them to their followers.

In October 2021, Bolsonaro stated that “official reports from the United Kingdom would have suggested that people fully vaccinated against Covid would be developing AIDS much faster than expected”, a completely false statement.





