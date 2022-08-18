Brazil and Argentina relaunch the South Atlantic as a zone of peace | News

Brazil and Argentina agreed on Wednesday to strengthen the South Atlantic Peace and Cooperation Zone (Zopacas) as a mechanism to encourage cooperation, scientific exchange, security and defense in the region.

During the visit to Brasilia, the secretary of the Malvinas, Antarctica and South Atlantic at the Argentine Foreign Ministry, Guillermo Carmona, specified that it is a mechanism that was established with United Nations resolutions to preserve the South Atlantic from nuclear weapons and militarization.

“The meeting around the issue of peace and cooperation in the South Atlantic; in November a meeting of ministers was convened and there is a broad agenda that involves issues of defense, conservation of the seas, fishing policies and scientific cooperation”, the entity pointed out.

He also added that his visit to Brazil is part of a larger agenda that has a foreign policy priority set on Malvinas; as well as, State policy and national cause.

The Zopacas emerged in 1986 as a transcontinental consultative organization, made up of 24 nations located on both sides of the Atlantic and with the support of the United Nations Assembly.

“This situation leads us to consider that the Falklands are not only a national Argentine cause, but a regional and global cause against colonialism that the United Kingdom supports in part of our territory,” the diplomat stressed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



