Nine workers are trapped after mine collapse in Colombia | News

At least nine workers were trapped this Wednesday after the collapse of a coal mine in the El Bosque region, located in the municipality of Lenguazaque, belonging to the department of Cundinamarca, in central Colombia.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombia: towards peace with social justice

“There is an emergency due to the collapse of a mine in Lenguazaque, Cundinamarca. Apparently 9 people trapped”, reported the Colombian Civil Defense (DCC) through a message on the social network Twitter.

The entity highlighted that as part of the basic response services, volunteers from the DCC, the Security Group and the Mining Rescue support the work from minutes after the incident occurred.

#At this time/An emergency occurs due to the collapse of a mine in Lenguazaque, #Cundinamarca. Apparently 9 people trapped. Within our basic response services, volunteers from the DCC and the Mining Security and Rescue Group support the rescue efforts pic.twitter.com/QfMZKbZEYG

– DefenseCivilColombia (@DefensaCivilCo)

August 17, 2022

Local media reported that officials from the National Mining Agency, members of the National Police, officials from the Mayor’s Office and firefighters from Chocontá also attended the area.

According to the most recent press reports, contact has already been made with the trapped miners and it has been confirmed that they are alive and are being supplied with food and oxygen through a tube.

Relief agencies confirmed that the nine miners are in good health and are grouped in a shelter located 40 meters from the mouth of the tunnel.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source