Venezuelan President approves National Land Commission | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, approved this Wednesday the creation of the National Land Commission (CNT), as a consultative and participatory entity, to deepen the policy of regularization of land tenure with agricultural vocation.

As part of the “productive Wednesday” day, the president made the announcement from the town of Turmero, located in the Mariño municipality of Aragua state; in the company of the Minister of Productive Agriculture and Land, Wilmar Castro Soteldo, the governor of the entity, Karina Carpio, and a group of Farmers and Agricultural Producers.

In this sense, he explained that the CNT will consist of a specialized team, assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture; and will be in charge of advising the producers from the technical, agricultural, agronomic point of view, among others.

The National Land Commission is born as a consultative and participatory body; will deepen the policy of regularization of land tenure with agricultural vocation. It is to give a necessary boost to the democratization and distribution of land for production. pic.twitter.com/PMkQcVnEIA

“I am not going to accept any type of anarchist act for land tenure. Everything, but absolutely everything, has to be consulted, organized and planned, so that it can act with justice and equality”, remarked the head of state, who also detailed that the CNT will have 1,136 spokesmen, 335 municipal spokesmen, 24 state spokesmen and the nationals.

For his part, the head of the Soteldo agricultural portfolio said that “this is one more step that we are taking in vertex 5 of the Great Agro Venezuela Mission, which is directly linked to the organization of People’s Power and the different forms of organization and the theme of the land that is linked to vertex 1”.

To which he added that until this minute the Bolivarian Government has delivered 12 million 591,300 hectares of land through its Land Law policy; as well as more than three million 576,000 hectares have been regularized.





