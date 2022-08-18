Parliamentarians from Venezuela and Mexico strengthen cooperation ties | News

Venezuelan parliamentarians led by the People’s Power Minister for Foreign Relations, Carlos Faría, held a meeting on Wednesday with the Mexican Parliamentary Friendship Group with the aim of promoting mutual cooperation ties.

On his Twitter platform account, the Venezuelan foreign minister noted that “we held a fruitful meeting with the Mexican Parliamentary Friendship Group where we reiterated our principles of cooperation, solidarity and adherence to the Diplomacy of Peace as the only way to continue strengthening our cooperation dynamics.” with the sister nations”.

To which he added that in the meeting they presented details to the Mexican legislators related to “the political, social and economic process led by our President (of the Republic) Nicolás Maduro, highlighting the courage and dignity of our people, who continue to defend the sovereignty before the interference of the United States”.

Similarly, the head of the foreign ministry thanked the support provided by Mexico after its exclusion, along with that of Nicaragua and Cuba, from the Summit of the Americas, held last June.

To which President Nicolás Maduro added when referring to the position of his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his visit to the United States that “an extraordinary solid, clear, diplomatic, firm position of President López Obrador on all issues of economic life , of migration, of social life, of the political relationship between the US and Mexico,” the president said at the time.

Last May, the Venezuelan parliament appointed friendship groups with several countries such as France, Cuba, Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which it is intended to promote legislative exchange.





