The electoral campaign officially begins in Brazil | News

The Brazilian Superior Electoral Court (TSE) announced on Tuesday the official start of the campaigns towards the upcoming general elections to be held on October 2, 2022.

They change the place of the first act of Lula’s electoral campaign

In this sense, the entity specified that the main candidates include President Jair Bolsonaro, the former president and leader of the Workers’ Party, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva; and the former Minister of National Integration of Brazil, Ciro Gomes.

Likewise, the TSE specified that applicants are allowed to use advertisements in the written press and on digital portals; distribution of graphic material, call for walks, races or marches; In addition, they will only be able to use loudspeakers until October 1, and hold rallies until September 29.

It is worth mentioning that despite having started the electoral campaign during the day, its free and mandatory transmission time will be broadcast on radio and television from August 26 to September 30.

“It is the most polarized presidential election since redemocratization in 1985; it is the first time that we will have a dispute over legacies, between a president and a former president,” said Adriano Laureno, a political analyst at Prospectiva consulting firm.

���� Social cut in the polls after Jair Bolsonaro increased the payment of public policies.

BTG | Among those who receive the Brazil Aid

Lula – 61% (increased 8% in one week)

Bolsonaro – 24% (=)

Ipec | Among those who earn up to 1 salary

Lula – 60%

Bolsonaro – 19%

– André Vieira (@AndreteleSUR)

August 16, 2022

It should be noted that in a survey published last Monday by Ipec, former president Lula da Silva maintains 44 percent of the voting intentions in favor; while the head of state, Jair Bolsonaro, has 32 percent.

Other candidates running for the general election

It should be noted that for the October elections there are 12 presidential candidates, 14,552 deputies to states; 9,211 to federal deputies and 544 to deputies from the Federal District.

We are very happy to build an anti-racist and anti-fascist badge together with a huge number of candidates for federal and state legislative positions throughout Brazil, as a true alternative to sweep away or advance fascism. pic.twitter.com/6vqtiU29qV

— Leo Pericles (@LeoPericlesUP)

August 16, 2022

Among the candidates for the presidency are also the member of the Brazilian Democratic Movement Party, Simone Nassar Tebet; he represents the Novedad party, Felipe D’Avila; the National President of the Popular Unity for Socialism, Léo Péricles; the member of the Republican Party of Social Order, Pablo Henrique Costa Marçal, among others.





