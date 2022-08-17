Mexican journalist found dead in the state of Sonora | News

The Attorney General of the State of Sonora, Mexico, confirmed on Tuesday the discovery of the lifeless body of journalist Juan Arjón López, who had been reported missing on August 9.

The 62-year-old journalist who managed the Facebook portal “What are you afraid of” was located in the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado, where he disappeared.

“The person found dead coincides with some of the tattoos that we had already documented regarding the journalist,” Sonora prosecutor Indira Contreras told the press.

This day the lifeless body of a person was located, which coincides with the half affiliation and tattoos of Juan Arjón López, the finding was on the side of the road that leads to Luis B. Sánchez.

The body of Juan Arjón López was found in an advanced state of decomposition on the side of the San Luis-Luis B. Sánchez highway, in the municipality of San Luis Río Colorado.

The local prosecutor’s office indicated that the autopsy of the journalist’s body revealed that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the brain.

At the moment, the authorities have not confirmed whether the case of Juan Arjón López is a homicide.

According to Article 19, since Andrés Manuel López Obrador came to power in December 2018, there have been around 2,000 attacks against the press in the country, including 39 murders, 14 so far this year.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



