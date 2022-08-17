Argentine labor unions will mobilize against speculation | News

Union, social and popular organizations of Argentina will mobilize this Wednesday in the country’s capital to the Congress headquarters to denounce the speculation and the inflationary process promoted by groups opposed to the Government of Alberto Fernández.

The General Confederation of Workers (CGT) in the company of the Confederation of Workers of Argentina (CTA) and the social movements closest to the Government called for the mobilization from Avenida de Mayo and 9 de Julio until reaching the Congress headquarters.

The conveners of the mobilization marched under the slogan First the Homeland, to condemn the effects of speculation on the purchasing power and the lives of citizens.

In addition to marching against the price setters, the protesters will also mobilize to denounce the sectors that seek to destabilize the Government by promoting a devaluation that would generate millions of poor people and the country is not in a position to support it.

According to the communiqués of the organizers of the mobilization, they will advocate for salary improvements to face the high costs of basic products.

The Trade Union Front will march on Wednesday, August 17 at 12 noon. We concentrate on Av. Belgrano and 9 de Julio.

Against price makers, against speculators.

Against price makers, against speculators. pic.twitter.com/kemJv6HdPJ

August 13, 2022

August 13, 2022

The Trade Union Front for the National Model and the Federal Current indicated that they will denounce those who harm the Government with market blows and wage earners with excessive increases.

We march to stop those who speculate and attack the people.

Tomorrow thousands of people will fill the streets to defend democracy and strengthen the government.

— Hugo Yasky (@HugoYasky)

August 16, 2022

Last week, the National Institute of Statistics and Census reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Argentina increased 7.4 percent in July compared to the previous month and 71 points year-on-year.

According to said organization, during the first seven months of 2022 the IPC accumulated a rise of 46.2 percent and the reported data indicates the existence of the highest inflation since 2002.





