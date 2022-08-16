Firefighters who fought fire in Cuba arrive in Venezuela | News

The 43 Venezuelan firefighters specialized in highly complex operations who were sent to Cuba to help put out the large-scale fire that affected the Supertanker Base in the Cuban province of Matanzas were received this Monday at the Simón Bolívar National Airport in Maiquetía.

“Our 43 brothers and sisters have returned healthy, safe and victorious, having accompanied and supported the work of controlling the fire after the catastrophic incident that our sister Republic of Cuba experienced on August 5,” said the Venezuelan Oil Minister. , Tareck El Aissami who led the reception.

Likewise, the Cuban ambassador in Venezuela, Dagoberto Rodríguez, took the opportunity to thank once again, on behalf of his people and Government, the transcendental Venezuelan support in the face of the incident.

“Especially because of this difficult moment we are experiencing and the quick response we received. I thank you (firefighters) for reaching out to our Cuban brothers, risking your own lives and I believe that without realizing that you have become paradigms of the dreams of his predecessors, of solidarity and internationalism of Simón Bolívar, José Martín, and more recently, of our Commanders Hugo Chávez and Fidel Castro,” said the diplomat.

In addition to the Venezuelan and Cuban technicians and firefighters, Mexican rescuers and specialists also contributed to putting out the fire that raged for seven days in the area where four fuel storage tanks were totally destroyed.

So far, the Cuban authorities reported that the event left a balance of 132 injured, two dead and at least 14 missing.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



