Confirm three dead after shooting in Guayaquil, Ecuador | News

The Ecuadorian Ministry of the Interior reported this Monday that at least three people died after a shootout in the Flor de Bastión neighborhood in the city of Guayaquil, Guayas province.

According to the Interior portfolio, four criminals attacked the victims in an act of contract killing, within the framework of the state of emergency decreed by the Government presided over by Guillermo Lasso in the city of Guayaquil.

Likewise, the entity explained that the Police is carrying out the pertinent investigations, and in the next few hours they will offer details about the fact.

In the Flor de Bastión neighborhood of Guayaquil, four criminals murdered three people around noon under contract killing modality. With the State of Exception, @PoliceEcuador he immediately entered the place to collect evidence; More information will be given in the next few hours.

August 15, 2022

August 15, 2022

Despite the figure offered by the local authorities, Ecuadorian media assure that the number of murdered is higher and affirm that six people lost their lives in the act.

This version relates that the massacre was the result of the confrontation between local armed gangs for the domination of the territory.

It is worth mentioning that last Sunday there was an explosion in the Cristo del Consuelo neighborhood, south of the city, leaving a balance of five dead and 17 injured, of which two are in critical condition.

After this attack, the Executive decided to declare a state of emergency in Guayaquil, a city that is suffering from a growing wave of crimes and violence led by armed gangs that fight for control of the regions to carry out illegal activities such as drug smuggling.





