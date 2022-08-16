President of Nicaragua questions Argentina’s position on the hijacking of a Venezuelan plane | News

The president of Nicaragua, Daniel Ortega, questioned on Monday the position of his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernández regarding the hijacking of the Venezuelan aircraft and its crew from the state-owned Aerocargo del Sur Transport Company (Emtrasur) at the Ezeiza International Airport.

“The Argentine president is playing a shameful and degrading role (worse than Almagro, who is an instrument of the gringos) they have kidnapped Venezuelan brothers on the orders of the Yankees (…) Fernández washes his hands saying that this corresponds to the Justice of United States, as if Argentina were a state of the Yankees,” questioned President Ortega.

At the same time, the Nicaraguan head of state pointed out that the position of the Argentine government with the hijacking of the Venezuelan aircraft calls into question the process of integration from the Community of American and Caribbean States (CELAC), “it is ashamed that a president of the Celac has that role, I don’t know what purpose Celac will have,” he said.

“They have hijacked a plane from Venezuela by order of the Yankee empire, following in the footsteps of the British empire, which has withheld the gold of the Venezuelan people (…) Argentina follows in the footsteps of the United States, which appropriated Venezuelan companies, seized them they are stealing,” denounced President Ortega.

The head of state emphasized that the Nicaraguan authorities do not feel represented by the current president of Celac, “how much pain to the peoples of America that it cost us so much to make Celac (…) we are confident that the Argentine people will know how to defend honor and will know how to recognize the rights that correspond to the Venezuelan people,” he concluded.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faría denounced on August 13 that the hijacking of the plane in Argentina constitutes a violation of International Law, “the hijacking of the plane and its crew violates our sovereignty, the fundamental rights of the Charter of the United Nations and international law,” he pointed out.

