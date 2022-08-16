Bolivia and the UN strengthen collaboration for development | News

Latin America

Bolivia and the UN strengthen collaboration for development

The regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Luis Felipe López Calva, learned on Monday about Bolivia’s economic reactivation plan with import substitution.

In this sense, during his official visit to the South American nation, the official will meet with Bolivian government authorities, development partners, representatives of the private sector, civil organizations and members of the Bolivian Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Thus, the arrival of the entity aims to promote strategic support provided by the UNDP to the country with an emphasis on development planning, and the strengthening of intercultural democracy.

Today, I met with Luis Felipe López Calva, Under Secretary General of the UN and Regional Director of the #UNDP for Latin America and the Caribbean, to discuss issues related to economic reactivation with import substitution and others reflected in the PDES 2021-2025. pic.twitter.com/eBjejHlzfC

– Freddy Mamani (@FreddyMamani_Bo)
August 15, 2022

Likewise, among other areas included in the projects are health, the protection of diversity and the environment, as well as the fight against the climatic emergency.

In another order, the resident representative of the UNDP in Bolivia, Luciana Mermet, specified that the arrival of the regional director is particularly important for the organization and represents an opportunity to assess his contribution to the public policies of the State.

“We have an important work agenda for the coming years and we hope that Luis Felipe López Calva’s visit will contribute to generating consensus and agreements that will give continuity to these initiatives,” the authority said.



