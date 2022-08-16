Poll reveals that Lula would win the first electoral round | News

A survey by the Intelligence em Pesquisa e Consultoria Estratégica (Intelligence in Strategic Research and Consulting, IPEC) published on Monday shows that former President Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva would win in a first round of elections next October in Brazil with 44 percent of the vote. the votes.

The leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) would be followed by current president Jair Bolsonaro, who has 32 percent of the voting intentions so far.

The main candidates for the presidency, Bolsonaro and Lula, would be followed by Ciro Gomes with six percent, Simone Teblet with two percent and Vera Lúcia who would get one percent of the votes.

Also, the survey reported that eight percent of voters would vote blank or null, while those who do not know or do not want to answer is seven percent.

In the total sum, Lula even surpasses all of his rivals who together represent 41 percent of the votes, against the 44 percent achieved by the former Brazilian president.

Regarding the last survey carried out in December 2021 by IPEC, Lula fell four percentage points, since at that time, he had obtained 48 percent of the intention to vote, while Bolsonaro grew 11 percent since then, when he achieved 21 percent.

The most recent survey was conducted through 2,000 personal interviews, its margin of error is around two percent, and it was registered with the Supreme Electoral Tribunal under number BR-03980/2022.





