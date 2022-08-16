Mexico carries out strategy against organized crime | News

The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, defended on Monday the anti-crime strategy launched during his government.

Offering the balance of the fight against crime, López Obrador assured that there is governability in the nation, while rejecting the political use that some sectors give to the situation.

In this sense, he added that the opposition intends to generate uncertainty and create destabilization in the face of the recent acts of violence registered in some Mexican towns.

During the past August 13 and 14, acts of vandalism previously registered in the north and central west of the nation were reported in the Tijuana border area.

Thus, criminal actions were carried out such as the burning of vehicles, the destruction of businesses, among other acts.

Given the context, the government reinforced the presence of the army and the guard in the northern region, with elements of special forces from the Ministry of National Defense; as well as 50 forces from the special forces battalion for rapid intervention by the National Guard.

It is worth mentioning that to date at least 3,000 soldiers from the Ministry of Defense and 10,000 police officers in the Baja California region were stationed in the area.

