Government of Panama closes the first phase of the dialogue table | News

The Government of Panama unilaterally closed what it considered to be the first phase of the Single Dialogue Table to make way for another stage, amid accusations from social, political and union organizations about its stagnation.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Panamanian unions reject attitude of employers

The official announcement occurs when the dialogue did not advance in the discussions on the Social Security Fund (CSS), as with the proposal to lower the electricity rate.

Edwin Salamín, general secretary of the CSS, said that there was no coincidence on the issue because the groups were requesting that the Catholic Church convene the dialogue for the CSS, but that is a State issue that falls to the National Government.

United People for Life Alliance proposes recomposition of the National Dialogue Table for the @CSSPanama. They request to review the methodology and do not agree with the participation of political parties. pic.twitter.com/C87cGwS3zb

— CSSPanama (@CSSPanama)

August 13, 2022

Salamín indicated that, following the methodology of the single dialogue table, the point related to the recomposition of the dialogue by the CSS is considered in dissent.

During the conversations this Saturday, the Catholic Church announced that the first phase of the dialogue would end today, and thus move on to the second phase.

Francisco Blanco, rector of the Santa María La Antigua University (Usma) and part of the team facilitating the dialogue, said that the other issues should be addressed in a broad context with the participation of other sectors.

Blanco indicated that this first stage should be closed and move on to a second where all the issues are debated. He clarified that the table has not ended and that the issues on the agenda are still valid.

The groups described the announcement as unacceptable, indicating that the eight points on the agenda have not been exhausted. They requested that the decision be reconsidered in order to continue the debate on the issue of corruption.

Representatives of the United People for Life Alliance, the National Alliance for the Rights of the Organized People (Anadepo), as well as leaders of the Ngäbe Buglé region and peasant communities, said they were surprised by the announcement of the closure of the first phase.

Blanco stated that important actors are missing for the debate on corruption and pointed out that it is moving on to the second phase. ‘The church will now be a companion and an observer.’ Now it is up to the Executive to make the call for the second stage, he indicated.

Saúl Méndez, leader of the powerful construction industry union and representative of the Alianza Pueblo Unidos por la Vida, one of the three organizations that negotiate with the government, said that the sudden closure of the dialogue without consulting those of us who are involved is unacceptable. here (in the dialog).

Previously, Méndez, general secretary of the Single Union of Construction Workers (Suntracs), described the Government as disloyal and added that they do not comply with the agreements reached at the single dialogue table.

According to Méndez, one thing is written in the minutes and another comes out in the decrees.

“They leave distrust in the environment of what is being discussed and done. The demand is the same as that of the people and that is that the agreements be fulfilled,” said Méndez, after Friday’s session.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source