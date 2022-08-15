Explosion in Guayaquil, Ecuador, leaves at least five dead | News

The National Service for Risk and Emergency Management of Ecuador (SNGRE) confirmed that the deceased rose to five, after a large-scale explosion recorded in Cristo del Consuelo, Guayaquil, during the early hours of this Sunday, August 14, 2022.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They warn about ash fall from the Sangay volcano in Ecuador

The explosion also left eight houses and two cars destroyed and there are at least 16 injured, according to information from the SNGRE, who attended the emergency, in coordination with the Guayaquil Fire Department, the National Police and the Mayor’s Office.

Interior Minister Patricio Carrillo blamed organized crime for the attack. “It is not a problem of the Police, it is a declaration of war against the State. Either we unite to face it or the price will be even higher for society,” said the authority.

#ECUADOR The ambulance sirens do not stop sounding in Guayaquil at this time and everything is due to a strong explosion that has just occurred, 5 people without vital signs at the moment.

EXACT LOCATION 10th and H streets, south pic.twitter.com/FOrWXE6OQD

— International Imminent Alert (@MOVISISEC)

August 14, 2022

A police source revealed that the artifact used was possibly a C4-type military-made grenade.

Members of the Police and several relief entities are still in the place, where ten ballistic signs have been found.

A resident of the sector says that minutes before the explosion two men arrived on a motorcycle and fired. According to police information, three of the victims died on the spot and two in nursing homes.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source