Márquez announces the creation of the Ministry of Equality in Colombia | News

Márquez announces the creation of the Ministry of Equality in Colombia

The vice president of Colombia, Francia Márquez, symbolically took office in her homeland, in the department of Cauca, from where she announced that this week the creation of the Ministry of Equality, which she herself will lead, will be filed in Congress.

The formation of this new portfolio will be done to “assume the biggest challenge that Colombia has: inequality,” in the words of the vice president.

In this sense, “the agreement was to create a Ministry of Equality, and that project will be filed in Congress this week” and they hope it will be approved urgently.

In the municipality of Suárez (Cauca), the vice president also celebrated being “the first Afro-descendant woman vice president of Colombia and the second Afro-descendant woman vice president in Latin America (…), a daughter of this people.”

“For me this possession is not symbolic, it is a mandate from the people. Being the first woman of African descent to reach the vice presidency of Colombia, I have a great responsibility towards women, equality, total peace and dignity”, she maintained.

In another part of his speech, Márquez reported that President Gustavo Petro entrusted him with his first task, which is to ensure that water is brought to the Colombian Pacific.

“Our first commitment is to make the conditions of these aqueducts advance and not remain stranded,” said the vice president.

Márquez went to his hometown, Suárez Cauca, where he was the object of a symbolic possession by the Afro communities to the sound of the snail, with flowers, fruits, coffee beans, cocoa and corn, as a blessing from mother earth.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



