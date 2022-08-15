Cuba honors delegations from Mexico and Venezuela for solidarity against fire | News

The Government of Cuba and the Revolutionary Armed Forces decorated this Sunday the delegations of Mexico and Venezuela for their solidarity in the fight against the incident in Matanzas, which has left 132 people injured since it began on August 5.

Cuban authorities declare fire extinguished in Matanzas

In a solemn activity where the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) also participated, they were decorated with the Order of Solidarity, the Brigadier General of Mexico, Juan Bravo Velázquez; the person in charge of emergencies and physical security of Mexico, Brigadier Carlos Marios Flores; the operational head of the firefighting base in Mexico, Roberto Said Pizarro; the executive director of Industrial Safety of Venezuela, Rubert Rafael Hurtado; and the emergency administrative leader of Venezuela, Miguel Ángel Sánchez.

The Order of Solidarity, typified in Law 30 of December 10, 1979, is granted to Cuban and international persons, entities or organizations in recognition of extraordinary merits achieved in work carried out in solidarity with the island.

In addition to the Order of Solidarity awarded to the delegations of Mexico and Venezuela, the Armed Forces awarded 122 friendship medals and the five experts received a replica of the Machete of Major General Antonio Maceo, for their work on the front line to fight the fire .

For her part, the first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba in the province of Matanzas, Susely Morfa González, read the letter from President Miguel Díaz-Canel who highlighted the supportive role of his counterparts Andrés Manuel López Obrador (from Mexico) and Nicolás Maduro (from Venezuela).

“The resolute and decisive accompaniment of the Mexican brothers was very timely and necessary, Mexico has been here, with its worthy children, running the same risk as us, together with the Venezuelan brothers, to all of them, President, I convey our recognition and gratitude “said the Cuban head of state.

After a lightning strike struck the refinery in Matanzas province on August 5, both President Nicolás Maduro and President López Obrador expressed their solidarity and sent specialized personnel to Cuba from both Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) and Petróleos Mexicans (Pemex).

From August 6 to date, the delegations remained in Matanzas to combat the sinister in the oil tanks, contributing with their work and experience in extinguishing the sinister, which left 132 people injured and two dead.

