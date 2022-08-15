Government of Argentina announces delivery of humanitarian aid to Cuba | News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina announced this Sunday the shipment of the first humanitarian aid package to Cuba, to combat the health effects left by the fire in Matanzas, which began on August 5 at the city’s Supertanker Base, located 105 kilometers east of Havana (capital).

A statement released through the website of the Foreign Ministry of the South American country specifies that on Monday, August 15, the first donation composed “of more than 2.7 tons of health supplies” will arrive in Havana, punctually in the afternoon.

The entity also underlines that next Thursday and Friday, Argentina will send other supplies for hospital use, through the company Aerolineas Argentinas, in order to guarantee the care of those injured by the incident.

The Foreign Ministry of Argentina assures that the total weight of the loads “ranges seven tons and an approximate value of 55,000 dollars”, which includes latex gloves, infrared thermometers, nightgowns, caps, boots, masks, plastic aprons, units of cannulas and catheter, cotton or gauze dressings and sulfadiazine cream to heal burns.

The initiative of the Argentine Government responds to the request for humanitarian aid made by Cuba in the face of the consequences of the fire at the Matanzas Supertanker Base, which began after a lightning strike struck a tank that stored 50,000 cubic meters of fuel.

The variation in the direction of the winds and the spilled oil caused the expansion of the flames towards neighboring tanks, which lasted for days, becoming the worst disaster of this type in the history of the island.

A week after the lightning strike, the Cuban government declared the fire under control, which so far has accounted for 132 people injured, two deceased and the expert work continues to identify the bone remains of 14 missing persons.





