Indigenous people denounce threats from armed groups in Colombia | News

Six Ancestral Authorities and the Association of Ukawe Councils of Colombia denounce threats against members of indigenous communities by irregular armed groups in the municipality of Caldono, located in the department of Cauca.

According to the joint statement, members of the FARC dissidents and the National Liberation Army (ELN) have threatened various indigenous leaders and human rights defenders since last August 10 in Caldono, for which they urge the national authorities to provide security guarantees in the area.

“The new conflict scenario is part of a long chain of threats and systematic, generalized and extended events, aimed at unfolding scenarios of war and death due to the dispute over territorial control,” warn the indigenous communities.

At the same time, the associations of native peoples assert that in the face of the hostile situation they have begun to exercise their constitutional right to protect the territory, “we will continue to defend our role as agents of peace and caretakers of life,” they point out.

Likewise, the statement indicates that through harsh and coarse language, paramilitary nuclei constantly threaten leaders and the Indigenous Guard with assassination, “such accusations are nothing more than a belligerent strategy to destabilize our political, organizational and self-government dynamics,” they sentence. .

According to the Development Institute for Study and Peace (Indepaz), so far this year 115 social leaders and 32 ex-combatants have been assassinated, a legacy left by the government of then President Iván Duque.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



