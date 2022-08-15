New flooding complicates the rescue of miners in Mexico | News

Mexican authorities reported this Sunday that a new flood caused the increase in water levels in the wells of the El Pinabete de Sabinas mine, in the northern state of Coahuila, where 10 miners have been trapped for 11 days.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Rains in the Mexican state of Sonora cause three deaths

The Government of Coahuila indicated in a tweet that the unified command of the inter-institutional rescue team reported that during the early hours of this Sunday there was an abrupt increase in water levels.

“Engineers are already evaluating the real situation and the cause of the new water entering the mine,” added the statement from the authorities.

The Unified Command of the Inter-institutional Rescue Team reports that during the early hours of this #Sunday a was presented #increase abrupt in the levels of #Water. The engineers are already evaluating the real situation and the cause of the new water ingress into the mine. pic.twitter.com/8ya82Jdz1G

– Government of Coahuila (@GobDeCoahuila)

August 14, 2022

The increase in water reached up to 15 meters in one of the wells from which coal is extracted in Sabinas and where the miners were trapped on August 3 due to a flood.

The water registered a level in the straps of well 2 of 12.92 meters; in well 3, of 15.51; well 4, of 12.56, specified the official report.

This caused the entry of rescuers to be suspended, who planned to go down to well 2, where until before this new event the water level was located at 70 centimeters.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the miners who remain trapped demanded this weekend that help and intervention of foreign rescuers arrive, to rescue their relatives.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source