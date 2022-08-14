Indepaz confirms a new massacre in La Guajira, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) reported this Saturday of a new massacre in Colombia, number 62 recorded in the course of 2022, after three men were killed in La Raya, which is located in Paraguachón, in the municipality of Maicao in La Guajira.

The Colombian entity specified that the events occurred when the victims were talking and were attacked by heavily armed people who entered the place and began shooting.

Indepaz clarified that until now the identity of those affected is unknown. On the other hand, the Ombudsman’s Office issued AT 039/19 for the municipality of Maicao, which points out that “violent actions are aimed at imposing a social order in the targeted territories.”

This social order according to the Ombudsman takes place from threats against the life and physical integrity of people, homicides, kidnappings, extortion and gender-based violence.

In this sense, it also highlights the confrontations with the interposition of the civil population, forced displacement and forced recruitment, and/or use or utilization of girls, boys and adolescents for the development of illegal economies.

Among the groups that operate in the area, Indepaz points out the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AGC).

According to Indepaz, in Colombia they have assassinated 114 social leaders and 31 signers of the Peace Agreement, so far in 2022.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



