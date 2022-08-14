They denounce the murder of a peace signer in Tolima, Colombia | News

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced this Saturday the murder of a social leader, this time in San Antonio, Tolima, who was a signatory to the Peace Agreement in Colombia in 2016, between the Government and the then Armed Forces. Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia- Army of the People (FARC-EP).

The Colombian entity pointed out that the victim was identified as Diomedes Bermúdez Aguirre, who was in a reincorporation process in the department of Tolima.

The social leader, who was a member of the Azodipaz Committee of Santa Elena in the Colombian municipality of Ronces Valles in Tolima, was killed by armed men who intercepted him when he was moving from the municipality of Rovira to Tolda Blanca.

Likewise, Diomedes Bermúdez Aguirre was linked to the pancoger projects that are being developed in the area. For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office issued AT 016/22 for three municipalities in Tolima.

Said entity assessed that “there are shortcomings in the implementation of the assigned measures that allow the projection and safeguarding of life, freedom and integrity for this population, since the people who are in the Old Territorial Space for Training and Reincorporation (Aetcr ) are not the only ones exposed to risk”.

In this sense, the Ombudsman added that those included in the Peace and Reconciliation Program (PPR) who are in scattered areas carrying out their reincorporation process individually “have also expressed fear due to the transit of dissident groups.”

Among the groups that operate in the area, Indepaz points out Transit of the Western Coordinating Command, through the Ismael Ruiz Front, Dagoberto Ramos Column and Second Marquetalia.

According to Indepaz, in Colombia 338 signers of the Peace Agreement have been assassinated since it was verified and 32 signers so far in 2022.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



