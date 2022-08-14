They confirm that former Paraguayan president Fernando Lugo is still stable | News

Jorge Querey, legislator and doctor of former President Fernando Lugo, reported this Saturday that the current Paraguayan senator is stable and has improved in recent hours, after suffering a stroke on August 10.

“The positive thing is that it remains stable, there are a series of indicators that it has a very positive evolution,” Jorge Querey said before the press located outside the Migone Sanatorium, a clinic in Asunción, the Paraguayan capital.

“Being stable on your own is a very important piece of information in a critical patient,” the doctor stressed and reported that more details of the neurological prognosis will be given on Tuesday, and that between Monday and that date they will assess how he reacts to the decrease and cancellation of the specific medications.

Similarly, the specialist said that his state of health has “encouraging signs”, while his state of health is still delicate because he is a patient in intensive care.

In this sense, the Paraguayan politician said that Fernando Lugo shows signs of “clinical improvement” cardiovascular, renal, gastrointestinal, while delimited as something positive the reaction to pain.

From the Guasu Front, led by Jorge Querey, it is reported that “there was no new bleeding. And the evolution of the hematoma appears to be positive.” He also reported that a videoconference was held with experts from an important center in another country, although which one was not specified.

