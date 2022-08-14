Argentines reject poisoning by burning wetlands | News

Social, political and environmental organizations in Argentina mobilized this week due to the poisoning caused by the burning of wetlands on the islands of the Paraná River delta.

The dense clouds of smoke “irritated the eyes, the breath and, probably, can generate some chronic health complications,” said environmentalist Facundo Viola, who confirmed the existence of cases of sick people with respiratory symptoms derived from said poisoning.

According to local media, the protests repudiated the inaction of the authorities in the face of this crime. Social organizations point out that there is sufficient evidence, but most of the legal cases are paralyzed.

#ecocide Thousands of people mobilized this Wednesday at the Monument to the Flag of Rosario to express their fed up with the fires in the area of ​​the islands and the smoke that invades the city. In an open assembly it was decided to cut the Rosario-Victoria bridge this Saturday

— Newsletter enREDando (@BolenREDando)

August 11, 2022

In this sense, Argentine activists have indicated that the Environment Minister himself, Juan Cabandié, has published images of people intentionally setting fires on his networks.

For his part, the researcher Leonardo Rossi criticized that “if a central geography for the state-market logic like Rosario is not the main topic of the political-media agenda in the face of its ecological crisis, what is left for the rest? Just like in Chubut and Mendoza, below, something big is moving and there is hope”.

#Look in Rosario you can’t breathe. Look at the destruction, look at the territory killed by ecocide, it’s the business of suffocating.

✊ Tomorrow we mobilize to the Monument to the Flag because all fire is political. pic.twitter.com/LN5C3Ml8jX

– Look Socioenvironmental (@Mira_socioamb_)

August 9, 2022

Meanwhile, groups in the country are calling for a Wetlands Law. According to the Greenpeace Argentina platform, wetlands have dominated the public agenda in recent years and the debate on their protection has grown, but today they continue to be totally helpless by the law and the national political force.

For her part, the member of the National Wetlands Network Patricia Pintos stressed that “the epistemic blindness of politics still prevails over the understanding of the state of socio-environmental crisis, as well as its permeability to pressure from corporations — from agribusiness , mega-mining and the real estate sector—in order to guarantee the status quo of extractive dynamics.”

“For society, on the other hand, wetlands have been revalued as sources of life and claimed semantically, reaching an ever-increasing level of density in public debate. The law has been growing from below and the organizations that promote it have been able to create very powerful networks at the national and regional levels. In view of the time that has elapsed, they are still two worldviews with paths that do not cross,” he explained.

“Large-scale fires represent a source of gases and particulate matter that are released into the environment and are produced by the combustion process of organic matter itself. Among these suspended particles, soot (unburned carbon), ashes (minerals that do not burn) and other products of incomplete combustion”, highlights the Institute of Socio-environmental Health.





