Women march in Brazil for rights and in support of Lula | News

Brazilian women’s organizations and activists mobilized this August 13 in Recife against the government of Jair Bolsonaro and in support of presidential candidate Luis Inácio Lula da Silva and leader of the Workers’ Party.

Call for mobilizations against Bolsonaro’s policies in Brazil

In a national front called by the Popular Committee of National Struggle “Women with Lula”, took place in Recife denouncing the government policies of the current president of Brazil, and for the commitment of a new direction with the October elections with Lula da Silva leading the polls.

In this sense, in the capital of the northeastern state of Pernambuco, other political forces joined, who also called against racism, LGBTQIA+phobia, violence, unemployment and social inequalities.

Entities such as the Single Central of Workers (CUT), the World March of Women (MMM), the Popular Brazil Movement (MBP), the Unified Black Movement (MNU), the March of the daisies, the Movement of Rural Workers Without Land (MST), the Popular Uprising of Youth and the Movement of Struggle for Land, Roof and Work (MLTT) also participated in the peaceful meeting in defense of democracy.

For her part, the representative of the Popular Struggle Committees of the popular movements of Pernambuco, Julia Aguilera, said that “we met this morning to join the choir for democracy and our rights. We understand that, for us to rebuild Brazil, it has to be guided by a popular feminist and anti-racist project. Choosing Lula with a popular project with this approach is our central task”.

“We are the majority and we make a difference in this election and in all situations. And we are victims of violence all the time. The president brings everything he built to the country and more”, pointed out the Secretary of State for Women of the Brazilian Socialist Party, Niedja Guimarães.

In the call launched by the Popular Committee for National Struggle, they analyze the problems faced by women in the context of the governance of the current head of state, pointing out that violence against women has increased alarmingly during the government of Jair Bolsonaro compared to with the previous governments of Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.

According to a Datafolha survey, in 2021, one in four women over the age of 16 suffered some type of domestic violence in the country. The association also stressed that the action would bring together women from all regions of the country “in defense of social policies, measures against violence and defense of the electoral system and democracy.”

“During the Bolsonaro administration, hunger, misery and violence took over the country in general, however, black and low-income women are the most affected,” they denounced.

