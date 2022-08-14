The Collapse of the Colonial Government of Puerto Rico | Opinion

For the first time in its history, the people of Puerto Rico suffer the total collapse of its colonial administration, mainly due to the public corruption of the two traditional parties, which promote integration into the United States and/or the permanence of the colonial regime.

At the moment, all basic public services such as health, education, housing and security are practically dismantled, impoverishing the majority of the population, despite the funds allocated from the metropolis. Public funds are diverted to fraudulent corporations, controlled by members of that corrupt political sector and their families.

It is estimated that more than 10,000 million dollars have been looted during the last decade alone by officials and businessmen linked to the New Progressive Party (PNP) and the Popular Democratic Party (PPD), bombastic names that try to disguise submission to power from the USA, in exchange for financial benefits.

Both PNP-PPD leaderships are neoliberals and intermediaries of big US capital, specialized in the culture of public corruption that, according to Donald Trump, has put more than 400 people in jail in the last decade. In fact, two former governors have already been accused by the US courts in Puerto Rico, since the local judicial authorities look the other way.

Due to this robbery at full hands, former US President Barack Obama imposed in 2016, in a dictatorial manner, a “fiscal oversight” Board that controls the government’s finances, to guarantee payment with exorbitant interest to the powerful Wall Street bondholders. . Hence, that odious debt is privileged, above all the essential services of the people, which has led to the current collapse of the colonial administration.

This situation led to the closure of half of our public schools, which means the most essential educational service to our children and youth. The same was done with public health, which had previously been partially privatized. Likewise, in the case of the public university, 50 percent of its budget was cut, with the effect of causing massive emigration, of the social group that represents the best knowledge, talents and hopes of the country.

Historically, nearly six million Puerto Ricans have been forced to leave their nation to seek better living conditions, and there are just under three million left in the Puerto Rico archipelago. The objective of the empire is to displace the Puerto Rican community by billionaire Americans, who little by little have been buying our best lands and physical facilities.

As a result of this serious political, economic and social crisis, crime has skyrocketed to levels never seen before, with daily armed murders, mostly among drug gangs. These thugs champion their respect and commit misdeeds in broad daylight. In truth, the people of Puerto Rico are in the midst of a civil war between groups of drug traffickers who have lost respect for the value of life.

Given all this alarming situation, the credibility of the leadership of the PNP-PPD is in free fall and very broad sectors of the workers have taken to the streets daily to protest and propose solutions. For this reason, the two colonial parties historically supported by the USA have lost almost half of their voters in 2016 and 2020.

Every day there is more awareness in Puerto Rico of the need to unite all the political and social movements in struggle, including the Movimiento Victoria Ciudadana (MVC), which since 2020 has become the third force in the country and the second in the capital. of San Juan, and the renewed Puerto Rican Independence Party (PIP).

Hence, at the moment, a legal and street offensive is being planned to repeal the ban on electoral alliances, which was opportunistically approved by the PNP-PPD shortly before the 2020 elections. For the first time, a left-wing electoral front could defeat the PNP-PPD, which administrations with the support of the USA have taken turns for decades.

Despite all the adverse circumstances described, the people of Puerto Rico are on their feet. Just as we defeated the attempts to culturally assimilate us and the constant persecution of independence, we will have to take advantage of this collapse of the colonial government to advance towards decolonization and social justice.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



