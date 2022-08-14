Venezuela announces gradual recovery of electrical system after rains | News

The Minister for Electric Energy of Venezuela, Néstor Reverol, announced this Saturday the gradual recovery of the National Electric System, which was affected after the intense rains that occurred in the country.

Offering a balance on the situation, Minister Reverol stressed that they are monitoring the recovery of the service in several states. Regarding the event that occurred in the El Junquito parish, the official stressed that it took place as a result of an electrical discharge.

“This disrupted the system at the national level and affected the southeastern region of the capital Caracas, La Guaira and part of the state of Miranda (…) We have recovered all the cargo in the capital region,” said the Venezuelan minister. .

Due to the surge scheme, the minister pointed out that despite the impact on the electrical system in Falcón, it has already been reestablished, at the same time, the state of Táchira has 80 percent recovery and the territory of Alto Apure.

In this sense, Néstor Reverol pointed out that “they have a weather warning number 1, which indicates that tropical wave number 28 is going to affect the central coastal region with torrential rains.”

This affectation occurred due to an atmospheric discharge, indicated the head of the energy portfolio, who also specified that they have all the necessary equipment to correct any other affectation in the next few hours.

