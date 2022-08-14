Celac will hold an international seminar with CAF in Argentina | News

The Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) reported this Saturday that it will organize an international seminar together with the Development Bank of Latin America (CAF), which will include the participation of heads of state, coordinators and experts in socioeconomic policies.

According to CELAC, the event will take place on August 18 and will be attended by the president of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, as well as his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador; the Prime Minister of Barbados, Amor Mottley; the former Uruguayan president, José Mujica; and the former Spanish president, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero.

The international seminar will be held at the San Martín Palace and will have the official name “Unity in Diversity”, at the same time, Celac details that within the framework of the event, Gustavo Martínez will present a report on the activities carried out by the Argentine State Before the regional body, it should be remembered that Argentina acts as president pro-tempore.

Likewise, the conference will be attended by the head of the Central American Integration System, Vinicio Cerezo; the interim executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean, Mario Cimoli; and the director of the Casa Patria Grande, Matías Capeluto.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina explains that the international seminar will address debates on present and future opportunities and challenges in the region, as well as the impact of the global scenario on the socioeconomic dynamics in Latin America and the Caribbean.

