Thousands of Chileans attend a conference supporting the new Constitution | News

At least 15,000 Chileans attended this Saturday the “Approval of Puente Alto” event in the historic Plaza de la Matte, where artists, social movements and popular leaders came together to promote approval of the new Constitution and bury the legacy of dictator Augusto Pinochet .

The musical groups of Combo Tortuga, Portavoz, Soulfia Inti-Illimani, Santa Feria, as well as the humor of the Jevi duo, among others, were present on the day. At the same time, Chileans insisted on the need to claim fundamental rights that are currently prevented by the current Magna Carta.

Likewise, the event was animated by the presenters of Natalia Valdebenito, Ariel Mateluna and Claudio Arredondo, who will also help to dismantle myths that the Chilean extreme right has instilled about the New Constitution.

Various social organizations have joined the campaign for approval, where they urge citizens to exercise their right to vote without fear and for the claim of rights, “the new Constitution will guarantee us access to water, decent housing, health, culture, sports, among other rights”, highlights the group of Lawyers for Approval.

On September 4, Chileans will go to the polls to approve or reject the new Magna Carta, for that election day the vote is mandatory.

